HC allows Metro III debris removal work post midnight for 3 days

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to carry out work of removal of debris from construction sites of the Metro III project on a temporary basis for three days, post midnight.

The order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak while hearing a petition filed by advocate Robin Jaisinghani that the construction activity for the project was resulting in noise pollution in the areas concerned.

The high court had in September directed the MMRCL against using heavy machinery or transportation vehicles at night for the Metro III line work.

The bench had last month directed the parties concerned to hold meetings and arrive at an amicable solution considering the fact that the Metro project was important.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbakoni on Thursday told the court that debris being excavated from the sites throughout the day cannot be transported during at that time as it would create chaos in a traffic situation.

“At least 150 trucks are used in a day to clear the debris. The MMRCL should be allowed to remove and transport the debris at least till 1 am,” he said.

Conceding this, the court told the petitioner, “You cannot stall the project forever. This noise problem is not a permanent one. It is temporary. Any delay caused would only escalate the project’s cost, which in turn means burden on taxpayers’ money.”

“As a temporary measure, we allow the MMRCL to remove debris up to 1 am from November 30 midnight to December 3. We make it clear that the authorities should ensure that minimal noise is made during this work,” the court said and posted the petition for further hearing on December 4.

The 33-km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line III project is a part of the Metro system which will connect the Cuffe Parade business district in South Mumbai to SEEPZ in the city’s North-Central suburb.