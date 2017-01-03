Headmaster booked for misappropriating funds of Rs. 12 lakh

The headmaster of a school in Ulhasnagar has been booked for allegedly misappropriating funds to tune of Rs. 12 lakhs, police said.

Rajendra Rane worked with National School in the township, managed by Oriental Education Trust, they said.

According to offence registered by Vitthalwadi police following a court order, Rane allegedly misappropriated the fund collected from pupils through tuition fee and other charges between 2008 and 2016.

According to the school management, when the audit of accounts was conducted towards the end of 2015, irregularities came to the fore and an explanation was sought from Rane for the non-tally of accounts and shortage of funds, to which he did not give any proper explanation.

He later got himself admitted to a hospital and managed to escape the management, and despite all efforts, he could not be reached.

The school management later filed a case in the local court last year in November, which directed the police to register an offence in this regard and submit the probe report within two months.

A case has been lodged against Rane under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC and further probe into the matter was in progress, police said.