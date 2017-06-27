Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai and suburbs received heavy rains during the weekend and the list of complaints received about the BMCs tall claims of rain readiness and the promise came cropper in the first major monsoon rains. Heavy rains inundated low lying areas of the city blocking vehicular traffic creating utter chaos on the roads. To add salt to the wound, presence of pot holes spreading throughout the breadth and width of the city’s roads, highways and other focal points keep motorists on tender hooks. Subways suffer most with poor lighting arrangements and the roads inside shows potholes and craters creating a fear among road users. It is customary that water logging in streets followed by traffic snarls and chaos on the roads. Lethargy of BMC workers was clearly visible and no one cares for public miseries.

Nickil Akilesh Krishnan

