Henry Cavill’s mustache dilemma

Henry Cavill, our very own Superman seems to be in a dilemma right now. At one side Henry is sporting a mustache for next Mission Impossible Sequel and on the other, there have been some heavy reshoots going on since Joss Whedon has been roped in to direct the Justice League.

The problem is, Henry can’t get rid of the stache due to contractual obligation of Mission Impossible and his character in Justice League has to be clean shaven. It is been rumoured that Joss is taking great care and planning on removing Henry’s stache in post-production of the film.

Stache or not, Henry will always be our Superman.