Here’s how Sridevi prepared for ‘Mom’

To prepare for her upcoming movie ‘Mom,’ Sridevi did not talk to her husband Boney Kapoor for three-long-months.

During the trailer launch of the movie yesterday, the ‘English Vinglish’ actor said, “For three months, I did not speak to Boney Ji as a husband. I used to greet him good morning and after pack up, I used to wish him goodnight- that’s all we spoke. That was the only conversation I had with him.”

Adding, “Well, I am totally a director’s actor. I surrender totally to him (director Ravi Udyawar). I followed his vision and he did a wonderful job.”

‘Mom’ is a gift for the 53-year-old actress from Boney Kapoor for completing half a century in the film industry.

The intriguing trailer of the upcoming movie follows the story of a mother, Devki (played by Sridevi) and her teenage daughter Arya, where the former is seen struggling to save the latter in some way. However, the reason for the same remains mystery.

The trailer also sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in two interesting roles.

‘Mom,’ directed by Ravi Udyawar, is set to release on July 7. A.R Rahman has composed the music in the movie.