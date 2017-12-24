Hi-five to Narcotics Control Bureau

In the guise of sex, mafia and cocaine, the Island city is going from bad to worse. From rape, murder and extortion, all take heavy toll of locals and foreigners coming to India. Money change hands for drug smuggling and the mafia is making a hey when the sun shines. It is time to bell the cat or else the situation will go out of control. Possession of one gram of narcotics attracts a six-month jail term while possession of two grams of a drug or quantity above that provides for 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Despite strict strictures, the Mumbai city is facing cocaine menace. This is due to the easy air connectivity and the density of population and the people willing to buy drugs are too many in the city. The business of cocaine sale is thriving here and there is greater demand. The Narcotics Control Bureau should plunge into action and surprise checks will have to be undertaken to stop the menace.

Jayanthi Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)