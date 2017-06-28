High tide turns tragic, washes 17 year old girl away girl at Marine Drive

In a tragic incident, a girl was washed away in sea during high tide.

The girl, identified as Preeti Shrikrishna Pise, aged 17 years, was washed away yesterday when she was trying to touch the high rising splashes at the Marine Drive and slipped into the sea.

“They were clicking pictures and getting soaked in the waves at the promenade. A big wave knocked Preeti into the water,” said an officer. She was found two hours later, but was declared dead on arrival at GT hospital.

However, the Mumbai Police have denied the reports, that say she died while taking selfie during the high tide.

Senior police inspector, Vilas Gangawane, Marine Drive police station, said, “The Marine Drive promenade was crowded and we were constantly making announcements about the high tide.”

He said Pise, a resident of Chunabhatti studying at Wilson College, was jumping as the waves lashed the promenade. “Suddenly, a big wave swept her away,” Gangawane said.

The police have warned everyone visiting Marine Drive and other places in Mumbai during high tide.

Mumbaikars could be seen flocking the Marina Drive yesterday, to witness the high tide, bringing in waves as high as 4.81 metres.

However, Sunday recorded the highest of the season with a maximum height of 5.02 metres.