Hindu-Muslim Bhai bhai?

So far the minorities and Muslims believe that they were used by many political parties, whereas majority of the state have only 5-8 per cent Muslim population and that too scattered. It was Hindu votes on which Congress ruled this country, Muslims were only extra support. Parties pretend that they are appeasing Muslims for votes but real story is far from truth. People will blame politician, extremists for creating a barrier and a thick line of hatred between the people. However, this is myth. Politician or extremists use the people to create chaos or disturb the peaceful environment. If people are united, there will be few or no chance of hatred among them and no polarisation. Most of the people may hate Muslims across the globe because of the misconception and example available for terrorism.

There is no point in saying Hindus are most tolerant or most liberal. There are few Hindus who hate Muslims, Christians, Buddhist, Sikhs even Dalits. They are haters just like the Muslims who hate Hindus, Christians, Jews, Druze, Ahmadis etc. But the fact is most Hindus who generally don’t hate Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jews etc. do hate Muslims. People may deny but we all know there are Muslims in every state from North to South who burst crackers for Pakistan cricket team, not because they understand bowling style of Shoaib Akhtar but because they hate India and believe Pakistan is their “real home”.

Speaking of politics, for a nation to be stable and happy either majority should be Muslim or a negligible minority like less than 5 per cent should be Muslims. A large Muslim minority is really very unfortunate for any nation especially democracy. They demand Sharia compatibility, don’t respect the civil laws and always polarize the voting process by voting blindly en masse for their religious agenda and hatred. Now, Christianity and Islam both are similar from a Hindu point of view as originated in Arab, similar sagas, Abrahamic religion etc.

However, has anyone heard of Christians bursting crackers or favouring English Cricket team? Portuguese government has given many Goan Catholics Indian Citizenship but still the “general population” will be proud of their “Indian” identity. There are Christians who “criticize” Modiji but they will certainly NOT vote for their hatred for Modi or BJP. They don’t believe in polarization and don’t care to impose Catholic /Protestant doctrine in law. They vote for candidates just like any other Hindu or Buddhist for that matter. Not only Hindus, most Christians, Jews, Animists, Buddhist almost every major religion would prefer a non-Muslim demography over a Muslim demography, that’s a fact.

If we see Muslims are one party in every major religious conflict? Why an illiterate factory worker from Dhaka who can’t show Israel in world map, hates Jews anonymously? Why Hindus from Nepal don’t join Bajrang Dal, Christians from UK don’t join Anti Balaka, Buddhists from India don’t pledge blind support for Buddhists Military junta in Burma, but Muslims from UK, India, Nepal and Burma join ISIS? That’s because Muslims as a community hate anything that they believe as a threat to Islam. And what is Islam. For them religion and Allah is above all, above nation, above country and above any faith.

Even Muslim as a religion they are not at peace with in, Sunnis say Shias are not Muslims and hate them, Shias say Sunnis are not Muslims and hate them. Both of them say Ahmadis are not Muslims. All of them say terrorists are not Muslims, those who fornicate are not Muslims, alcoholics and stock brokers are not Muslims etc. However, whenever a terrorist in Kashmir, New York, Gaza gets prosecuted all of these people come together, defending the faith.

Meanwhile, if we talk only about India, the hypocrisy of Muslims is being exposed many times. Muslims demanded separate Islamic nation from India. Hindus never demanded Hindu nation and remained secular because Hindus were never afraid of Muslims. Muslims played this divisive politics during partition also and took support of some Dalit leaders and first law minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was a Dalit. What happened to them, later is history. It’s Muslim who is always insecure because they are in minority but BJP and RSS projected that Muslims population will soon explode. Their boys are marrying our daughter; they are converting Hindus and spreading Islam. This is what RSS tried by spreading fear in Hindu’s heart. The over grown population of India is largely contributed by Muslims in its ratio.

Hindus were comfortable living with Muslim population but still Muslims demanded Islamic nation wherever they were in majority. In 1947, there was no partition of Kashmir so stop peddling lies. Also it is not necessary that in a partition all states and geography gets divided. Wherever Muslims were in majority or near majority they went to Pakistan. Most of the ideologues of Pakistan were from Hindi heartland i.e. Bihar, UP, MP who settled there. If we look at the history, Muslims who remained in India post partition were not by their choice but the choice of majority here who wanted a secular nation and i.e. Hindus. Dalit is a term created by foreign rulers that too Mughals to divide Hindus and rule them. In our holy books, there’s no caste system based by birth. Muslims took Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh but world knows where these countries are heading and where is India today compared to them. Muslims ruled India because they preserved their religion, culture and pride.

We may say Hindu-Muslim Bhai bhai (brothers) but reality is exactly opposite. God knows when and how these differences are going to get sorted out.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on feedback@afternoonvoice.com)