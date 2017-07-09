‘Hollyoaks’ star Duncan James spotted with new boyfriend

Actor-singer Duncan James stepped out with new boyfriend for the first time.

The 39-year-old star, who recently opened up about his sexuality, was spotted with the guy at the launch of a new restaurant in Camden Market, reported Mirror.

James and his new beau sipped cocktails with the likes of reality stars Lotan Carter and Sam Calahan.

The “Hollyoaks” star was dressed up for the occasion in a black silk shirt and white trousers, while his partner sported white shirt and chinos and completed his look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Recently on “Loose Women”, James revealed details of his “coming out journey” to the panel.

“After years of carrying this secret inside me, I wanted to be who I am. I wanted acceptance. I carried this burden on my shoulders for so many years,” he said.