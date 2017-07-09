Holographing milk packets can curb adulteration

Milk adulteration can be prevented by holographing the milk packet or cartoon with the manufacturer’s logo and attaching a consumer complaint e-mail address and telephone number of the manufacturer and also by urging customers to totally boycott and shut down milk booths and shops who indulge in this practice and prevent them from re-starting under any new name. Ethics and etiquette courses and finishing courses held once a month every year must be compulsory attended by businessmen and manufacturers to totally root out the evil practice of milk adulteration. Only then can the customer get satisfaction for the product he purchases with his hard earned money.

Peter Castellino

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)