Honesty is key for healthy relationship, says Nick Jonas

Singer Nick Jonas says honesty is most important to keep the relationship intact.

The “Find You” hitmaker, who previously dated beauty queen Olivia Culpo, says it is necessary to be upfront in a relationship even if it is not something the other person would want to hear, reported Femalefirst.

“You gotta be honest, trustworthy, and a dog person – not a cat person. I’m kidding, they can have a cat. It’s fine, I just prefer dogs…

“My best piece of dating advice is to be upfront, be honest. Even at times if you think it’s not always exactly what the person wants to hear, always the truth is better than being dishonest or not being upfront,” Jonas says.