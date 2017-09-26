Honeypreet Insan: Ram Rahim’s partner in crime

After hitting headlines and remaining in news for a long time finally Honeypreet Insan, appeared by filing bail application; it is mentioned that the applicant (Honeypreet) is a single woman, with clean antecedents, law abiding and is always ready and willing to join the investigation to make her situation clear. This lady, born as Priyanka Taneja is an Indian actress and the so called adopted daughter [the adoption is unconstitutional] of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Indian police have charged her and several others for inciting the 2017 Northern India riots in August after Singh’s rape conviction and as of September 23, 2017, Honeypreet is wanted by Indian police. As search by Haryana Police continued to trace Honeypreet, who was last seen accompanying Ram Rahim in a chopper which took him to Rohtak on August 25 after being held guilty in rape case.

Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de-facto wife. Prior to 2009, only men were given top roles in the Dera management but after 2009, women, including Honeypreet started having a say. Vishwas Gupta married Honeypreet in 1999 on the direction of the Dera Chief and moved the court for divorce in 2011. She was in touch with Baba and somewhere he fell for her, she became his weakness and that’s how the saga took a cruel turn. In a huge extravagant celebration, she was brought to Dera by Baba, breaking her ties with her own family. The lady also willingly walked out of marriage to remain with Baba and aspired her dreams and ambitions of being powerful and rich. She became his blue-eyed girl and partner in every crime too.

In 2002, a woman wrote to the respective Chief Ministers of the states of Punjab and Haryana, the Union Home Minister, CBI, NHRC and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, describing an incident involving Singh. The Punjab and Haryana High Court sought a report from the District and Sessions Judge of Sirsa, after which Judge MS Sular conducted an inquiry and submitted a report recommending a probe by a central agency. After the report from Sirsa, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the CBI to probe into the allegations levelled in the letter. The Chandigarh Branch of CBI registered a case of rape under the IPC Section 376, criminal intimidation under Section 506 and insult to the modesty of a woman under Section 509.

This letter was published in Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s four-page Hindi eveninger, Poora Sach in 2002. A CBI probe was ordered into the incident on September 24, 2002. The investigations involved contacting 18 sadhvis who had left the Dera by 2002. In the same year, Singh had charges levied against him for the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda manager Ranjit Singh and journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was writing articles at that time about Dera Sacha Sauda.

Dera has hundreds of rape and murder cases to its credit, but two women never felt guilty of supporting their man, the baba. For years there has been talk of ‘men keeping women down,’ but is it the bitter truth that women remain their own worst enemies. Women are more into calculating someone else’s blessings and sorrows rather than focusing on their own, this lady who blamed her husband of domestic violence and walked out of marriage to stay with a rapist, was pushing other sadhvis to him to get over his physical cravings. They never protested or voiced their say, in support of any woman. Rather they became part of pimping. They being woman were mean to other girls and vied to destroy them. They had an intense sinister character.

Honeypreet and Vipassana, these two women were not only lured by Baba, but they were the right and left of Dera Sacha Sauda. Both ‘Insans’ were in race to become the next Dera Chief. While Vipassana Insan, the Chairperson of the Dera, has been the voice of the sect, Honeypreet Insan is understood to be the closest one to the self-styled spiritual leader. Vipassana takes care of the Sirsa headquarters and has been associated with the Dera since her college days. But it’s Honeypreet Insan, who has captured media’s attention. She has been the shadow of rape convict Gurmeet. Her official page identifies her as a ‘great daughter of an amazing father’. But when truth surfaced, that was as nasty as their drama so far. She has acted opposite him in movies such as MSG 2 and MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart. This ‘Baap Beti ki Jodi’ has set a benchmark through their chemistry. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of whom are married, and a son Jasmeet. Baba’s wife and children are never seen with him much but these two girls acquired all his space and fate of other woman inmates in Dera.

Honeypreet has been on the run since August 25. Several teams of Haryana Police have travelled across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border to look for her. Since last week, Haryana Police has been conducting raids across Delhi and NCR in a bid to arrest Honeypreet, alias Priyanka Taneja, who tops the list of 43 persons ‘wanted’ by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of deadly violence that followed Ram Rahim’s conviction in two rape cases. And here she comes out with bail application. But the question still remains, will she ever voice for justice against those innocent girls who are brutally assaulted or she will just save her skin and be with Baba for more perks and package? Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ashram has been the haven of brutal rape of many innocent women, barbaric castration of many men and above all cold-blooded murder of several people. Such revelations are only the tip of the iceberg. It is also a pointer to the dubious nexus between politicians and pseudo Swamis. Commendable was the courage shown by the two women inside the court who braved to call a spade ‘a spade’ despite the impending risk involved. Hats off to the judge who pronounced the monumental judgement without any fear or favour. It is quite bizarre that it took so long for the judiciary to convict a culprit who is a rapist and a murderer. And the irony is that he is still supported and praised by woman like Honeypreet.

