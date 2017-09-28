Honeypreet’s former husband alleges threat to life

Former husband of absconding Honeypreet Insan, the foster daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on Thursday approached the police claiming threat to his life.

Honeypreet’s former husband Vishwas Gupta claimed to have received threat to his life and therefore he had filed a complaint with the Sector 4 police post.

On September 22, Gupta claimed that Honeypreet wasn’t Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter and no legal adoption process had taken place.

“In no way Honeypreet is Ram Rahim’s daughter. I want to clear this in front of everyone that no legal adoption was done. It is all a sham,” Gupta told the media.

However both, Ram Rahim and Honeypreet, called themselves as father-daughter, but Gupta had accused both of having an illicit relationship with each other.

He also revealed that Ram Rahim used to carry arms and weapons in a big box wherever he used to travel.

“Ram Rahim always used to keep a big box of arms and weapons along with him. Wherever and in which ever car Gurmeet used to travel, his bodyguards used to keep the weapons box in that car,” he said.

Gupta further said that Ram Rahim is very powerful even though he is in jail.

“Ram Rahim made us play a game like Bigg Boss in his cave. We were six couples (family members) and spent 28 days there. Ram Rahim used to call me and my wife Honeypreet to his cave. He also used to take Honeypreet to his room for more than hours. We had deep faith on Gurmeet Singh. He treated me as his son-in-law,” he added.

Haryana witnessed uproar by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, leaving about 41 people dead and injuring more than 250 people.