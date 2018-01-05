Hope for change in TN politics

The decision of Rajinikanth to enter into politics and contest polls in Tamil Nadu (January 2) will be a golden opportunity to show his greatness and bravery through excellent governance in the state. It will not be a cake walk for the Superstar to walk on the road which is filled with deep rooted corruption, because there will be no director to say “action, cut, good shot, retake and this is good and that is bad”, but the watchful eyes of millions of people and his fans will judge him. He will have to fight for the citizens’ right. Now, it is time for Rajinikanth to show his mettle to win the political battle.

We hope a hefty change in politics and a good leadership by the entry of Superstar Rajinikanth.

Md Rustam Parwez

