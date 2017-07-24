Hurricane Harmanpreet Kaur stole the honours

Modern day cricket has changed very much and big hitting is part and parcel of the game. As compared to the other states players hailing from north India practice prepare big hitting from the nets. Hurricane Harmanpreet Kaur did it in style at Derby and helped Team India win by 36 runs against an aggressive Australian side to enter the final of the Women’s World Cup.

The wonder woman peaked at the right time by hitting 171 not out in 115 balls with 20 fours and 7 sixes with a strike rate of 148.69. She was the fulcrum round which Indian batting was revolving round. Kaur scored 100 in 90 balls and completed next 50 in 17 balls and the rest is history now. Her hundred run partnership with D. Sharma saw Team India cross 280 run mark in a rain curtailed game. The toss proved vital as Mithali Raj’s team mounted pressure from the word go. Australians were unable to pick up wickets and set a platform for Kaur for launching an all-out attack. Veda Krishnamurthy helped her to achieve the finishing touches and the bowling was clinical to account for the Aussie wickets and the wickets fell at regular intervals to pave way for India’s entry to the final of the world cup.

Harmanpreet did a Kapil Dev act in this world cup. Cricket fans still remember Kapil’s175 against Zimbabwe at Turnbridge wells when chips were down at 17 for 5 in the Prudential World cup 1983, which ultimately Team India won against the mighty West Indies. Harman came at 35 for two and changed the complexion of the game with her big hitting. The blazing innings saw the crowd pitched to full time excitement on an eventful day. She came, saw and conquered Australian bowlers and hit all over the park and made a mark in International Women’s cricket as the 5th highest scorer in one day cricket. In one Gardner over, she hit 23 runs to make a match of it. The bowler to suffer gave only 20 runs in his first seven overs was hit with power in her final over and India sealed the game with calculated hitting. Wonder woman made Indian bowlers led by the world’s highest wicket taker Jhulan Goswami complimented their batter’s efforts by bowling the Aussie side out for 245 in 40.1 overs. S. Pandey claimed two wickets to start the slide.

