I&B ministry officials visit CGSI office for research project

A team from The Indian Institute of Mass Communications, Delhi and Department of Communication Research recently visited CGSI to know about consumer behaviour and complaints. The team comprised Ms. Anupriya Roy, Ms. Shashi Chhetri and Mr. Bharat, who were in the city to meet various Ngo’s, carrying out Research project under the aegis of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The Research project shall include impact and awareness of the Advertisement “Jago Grahak Jago” in the media; an initiative of Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.

Mr. Mirji, Section Officer Department of Consumer Protection Govt. Of Maharashtra was also present during their visit. Dr. Sitaram Dixit – Chairman CGSI, Dinesh Bhandare – Jt. Secretary, Gautam Bhatia, Vikrant Jindal and Ms. Anindita Lahiri Kovoor from the managing committee of CGSI were present to share inputs on the research. Dinesh Bhandare introduced CGSI and its activities. Dr. Sitaram Dixit spoke on history and the working of CGSI and details of various consumer products testing activities, associated educational projects, programs and achievements.

Gautam Bhatia spoke about Solar Power Project initiative at CGSI’s Office and Anindita Lahiri Kovoor mentioned about the Mediation & Conciliation Cell at CGSI which helps in out of court settlements. The short films titled ‘Grahakpal’ on Consumer Awareness and ‘Tareef hi Tareef’ on Mediation & Conciliation were showcased and well appreciated by the Research team as being educative for common man. They even spoke about the CGSI helpline and stated that in the last financial year CGSI registered 25000 complaints approximately.