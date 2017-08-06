ICC suspends Ravindra Jadeja for Pallekele Test after breach of conduct

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja was on Sunday suspended for the third Test against Sri Lanka as his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Jadeja threw ball at opener Dimuth Karunaratne off his own bowling when the batsman was inside the crease and the unpired ruled it “dangerous”.

The latest breach added three demerit points to his tally, resulting in his suspension.

The third Test against Sri Lanka starts August 12 in Pallekel. Jadeja has also been slapped with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee (Level 2 offence).

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referees Richie Richardson.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

In Jadeja’s absence, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play his second Test match at Pallekele (Kandy).

According to ICC media release: “During the third day’s play in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Jadeja had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016 for violating 2.2.11 of the Code.

With the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Following this suspension, the six demerit points will remain on Jadeja’s disciplinary record. If Jadeja reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24- month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.

Four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or four T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.