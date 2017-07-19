IIFA Nepotism controversy: Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, apologize to Kangana Ranaut

IIFA nepotism remark has stirred quite a lot of controversy recently and all three stars, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar, took a chance to apologize for what they said realizing that it hurt Kangana and all other outsider of Bollywood’s feeling.

Saif, in an interview with an online news portal said, “It Was Just A Joke And Nothing More To Be Read Into I respect Kangana tremendously for what she’s achieved, for coming up the hard way. We’re a mutual admiration society. She also agrees that despite having illustrious parents, I too have had an uneven beginning in Bombay. I understand what Kangana means by her stance on nepotism, though I have a slightly different take on it. People knew who I was because of my parents but that didn’t necessarily give me an easy ride. Look at the spate of terrible movies I’ve starred in and you know that phase lasted for a long while.”

While Varun took the help of social media and wrote, “I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act..”

Lastly Karan Johar in an interview to a leading news channel took responsibility to his comments and admitted to being wrong. He said, “This is something I need to say to clarify, of course I don’t belive that nepotism rocks. I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it’s your talent, hard work and conviction. It’s the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, I think it was misplaced, misunderstood and I think we went wrong.The idea of that joke was entirely mine, so I take onus of the idea of what we said. And I think we went a bit too far with the Kangana Ranaut comment.” He also added that he doesn’t want to pursue this matter ahread.