Ileana D’Cruz married to beau Andrew Kneebone?

Bollywood star Ileana D’Cruz has sparked marriage rumours with her latest Instagram picture.

The ‘Baadshaho’ star, who is in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone, a professional photographer, has, for the first time, referred him as ‘hubby’.

The 30-year-old shared a blurry photo of herself with a Christmas tree and captioned it as, “My favourite time of the year #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family Photo by hubby @ andrewkneebonephotography”

The post has left her fans wondering if she has secretly tied the knot with her long-time Australian boyfriend.