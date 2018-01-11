‘I’m a husband!’ Ricky Martin confirms marriage to Jwan Yosef

Grammy Award winner Ricky Martin and long-term partner Jwan Yosef have tied the knot.

The 46-year-old announced the happy news on the red carpet of his new television show ‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace’.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know. We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” he told E! Online.

Martin added, “It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé.

I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer and Yosef began dating in 2016 and became engaged in November the same year.

The singer is also a father to nine-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.