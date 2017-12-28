‘I’m the luckiest man on earth’: Bono admits he almost died while recording tracks

If you are a Bono fan, he might have dropped some ‘shocking’ news for all of you.

The U2 singer who is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine has revealed that he had a near-death experience while making the band’s latest album ‘Songs of Experience’ and finds it difficult to talk about his “extinction event”, which he admits influenced the record.

While giving an interview to the Rolling Stone magazine, the 57-year-old U2 frontman said, “It’s just a thing that people have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological, or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera. Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples’ lives – I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?”

He further added, “This political apocalypse was going on in Europe and in America, and it found a perfect rhyme with what was going on in my own life. And I have had a hail of blows over the years. You get warning signs, and then you see that you are not a tank, as my wife Ali says. Edge has this thing that he says about me, that I look upon my body as an inconvenience.”

However, Bono insisted he does not want to dwell on his near-death experience because he has been luckier than other people who did not survive.

“I am the f***ing luckiest man on Earth. I didn’t think that I had a fear of a fast exit. I thought it would be inconvenient ’cause I have a few albums to make and kids to see grow up and this beautiful woman and my friends and all of that. But I was not that guy. And then suddenly you are that guy. And you think, ”I don’t want to leave here. There’s so much more to do.” And I’m blessed. Grace and some really clever people got me through, and my faith is strong,” explained the ‘With or Without You’ hit-maker.

His terrifying ordeal added to the apparent theme of mortality on U2’s latest record ‘Songs of Experience’.

The renowned musician also felt that the incident also made him focus on a broader world view of health and humanity overall.