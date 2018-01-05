Importance of the Feast of the Epiphany

Epiphany, celebrated on January 6, is one of the most important feasts of the Catholic Church in which we celebrate the ‘manifestation of Jesus Christ’ to the Gentiles, through his manifestation to the three wise men known as Magi. Epiphany is also the last day of Christmas when the three wise men (Magi) presented their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the infant Jesus and go separate ways.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)