It’s important heroes feel pain: ‘Infinity War’ dir Joe Russo

“Avengers: Infinity War” director Joe Russo said it is imperative that hero figures are vulnerable as it makes for a great and inspirational story.

The 46-year-old filmmaker, who is co-helming the much- anticipated project with his brother Anthony, said it is important that more humane stories are told today, Celebretainment.com reported.

“For us, it’s very important that the heroes feel pain and that they make sacrifices because I think that, not only is a great storytelling, but it also is inspiring and I think we need a lot of inspiration in this world right now.

“So, for us, I don’t know if we can ever get you to accept it, but I promise you this: we’ll do our damnedest to tell you the best story possible, and what you do with it from there is up to you,” Russo said.

The director said all best stories have a risk element attached to them.

“We love being told good stories, and we love telling good stories, and all of our energy, and our effort, and our thought, and our passion goes into telling the best story that we can. And for us, the best stories have stakes.

“Characters have to make sacrifices. To really, really feel the true emotion and the hero’s journey they have to go through trials and those trials could cost them something,” he said.