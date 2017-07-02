Improve WiFi services

Anything which comes free has no value nor reliable be it WiFi or advice. Calls or internet data even from mobile operators which are paid services get dropped in trains and some public places like railway stations etc and less said the better about free WiFi offered by the government at 585 spots in the city. Quality of WiFi services is more important than whether it is free or paid. A handful of people might be accessing free WiFi in today’s internet age where private operators are offering cheaper services.

We are today living in the age of internet and WiFi is more important than the air we breathe to survive. Government needs to upgrade WiFi facilities to international standards than bother about the pricing aspect in today’s world where everything from ordering food to making basic payments to even falling in love has become online. Government collects huge revenue from citizens by way of taxes. Providing free WiFi actually makes sense in a world where people would give more revenue to the government by transacting more with the same services offered and the focus actually should be on improving quality than price.

