Inaction against Paricharak has exposed BJP’s double standards

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Dhananjay Munde accused BJP of adopting double standards when it came to taking action against independent MLC Prashant Paricharak for his alleged derogatory comments on war widows.

Munde alleged that the party had different yardsticks — one for BJP backed MLC Paricharak and another for quota leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel.

“Paricharak insulted the widows of soldiers, but there is no action against him. On the other hand, Hardik Patel faces eight months in jail for criticising Gujarat police. Hence, we decided to walkout in the legislative council,” Munde said outside Vidhan Bhavan.

The business of the upper house was adjourned for the rest of the day after the walkout.

“We are demanding permanent suspension of Paricharak from the upper house because his statements have insulted widows of the soldiers,” Munde said.

“Paricharak though won the upper house election as an independent is now working for BJP and also helped the party during various elections. The state government is not taking any firm action against him. Our demand (for suspension of Paricharak) in the council was not addressed properly. Hence, we decided to walk out of the house,” Munde said.