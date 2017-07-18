India, China need to exercise restraint to avoid current border conflict: Chinese media

A state owned Chinese daily has urged both India and China to exercise restraint to avoid the current border standoff between the two countries.

The Global Times, in an opinionated article titled “India’s provocation will trigger all-out confrontation on LAC” has asked the Chinese authorities to “get ready for the face-off becoming a long-term situation” and at the same time also suggested to “maintain a sense of rationality”.

“Within China, there are voices calling for the Indian troops to be expelled immediately to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, while Indian public opinion is clamouring for war with China. However, the two sides need to exercise restraint and avoid the current conflict spiralling out of control,” the article said.

The article in the tabloid daily, which is a part of the ruling Communist Party of China media group, said: “India’s concerns over China’s development in recent years have prompted them to trigger this border dispute.

“As two big developing countries, India and China both had a history of past colonization, and now both are enjoying fast economic growth. But China has risen quickly to be the world’s No. 2 economy. As time is on China’s side, New Delhi is deeplyconcerned with China’s rapid rise. Provocation at the border reflects India’s worry and attempt to sound out China,” it said.

The article in the Chinese tabloid accused India of poisoning the atmosphere for bilateral border negotiations that are underway between the two sides.

It further said that China tries hard to avoid a military clash with India, but warned that Beijing doesn’t fear going to war to safeguard sovereignty either and will make itself ready for a long-term confrontation.

It said that there are voices within China that call for the Indian troops to be “expelled immediately”, while Indian public opinion “is clamouring for war with China”.

The present standoff between India and China emerged after New Delhi expressed its apprehension over Beijing’s road construction in the Sikkim sector of the border.

Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.

It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim section of the Indo-China border.