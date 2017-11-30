India is developing because of its people and culture

Our country is developing not because of politicians, political parties or propagandist TV channels, but because the youth are engaged in studies, body building and following their parents and teachers.

In the morning, by 7 o’clock, when I step out of my house to buy milk and the newspaper, I see boys and girls are rushing to school, well dressed, well groomed, with a smile on their faces and water bottles tugged in their bags, girls well groomed with “do chotiya” (tightly braided hair) and spring in their stride.

Population control, control on ownership of big private vehicles (SUVs), collection, segregation and disposal of garbage are important jobs for our government. In our society, the lady who comes to collect garbage is punctual; she reaches sharp 7 o’clock in morning all year round, also while passing by me, she never ever failed to say, “Namaste uncle”.

Providing clean drinking water to citizens is the prime duty of any government but we are way behind in this.

Many times I wrote here urging our government to call in several foreign experts but they don’t do it fearing exposure (I suppose).

Derailment of trains is regular but I read that they are employing contractual labours and their compensations are pending. In 2015-16, a majority of train accidents were caused due to derailments (60 per cent), followed by accidents at level crossings (33 per cent). Various committees such as the High Level Safety Review Committee in 2012 (chaired by Anil Kakodkar) and the Standing Committee on Railways have looked at the aspect of safety in the Indian Railways and made certain recommendations. We are good at issuing tenders and devouring the cuts. We can’t do much ourselves.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds office in the Assam state government, said that cancer is caused by bad deeds in previous birth. Our country is developing such idiots. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also stood by Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and said “it is true people have to bear and endure for what they do in their life”. He added, “Everything is related to deeds, our birth and death are related to deeds. For disease there are several reasons and one of the reasons is Karma.”

We need to train up our youth for high skills, modern skills and for this, bringing in foreign technicians is a must, in large numbers. If we don’t do it, we won’t develop.

Our doctors are very good. These days I am visiting Sion hospital and see how good are the doctors in OPD 9 and 10. We must select and train more doctors and encourage foreigners to come to India for treatment.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)