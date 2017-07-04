India A in final of Asian Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat steered India A into the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, India A accounted for Iran A 3-1 in the best-of-five encounter to set up a semifinal tie against Thailand.

Advani and Rawat then blanked the Thai team 3-0, not allowing their opponents to score more than a total of 30 points across all three winning frames.

India A await their Pakistani opponent as the latter’s A and B teams battle out the other semifinal.

Ecstatic with the performance thus far, Advani said, “We are pleased with our form leading up to the final. It has been a clinical display of snooker by us and we’re looking forward to a mouth-watering contest in the final.”