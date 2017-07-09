India hits out at Pakistan for glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday slammed Pakistan for glorifying slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, whose death in an encounter in Anantnag on July 8 last year sparked deadly unreast all across Jammu and Kashmir. Strengthening the attack further, the MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that the Pakistan government was “reading” from Lashkar-e-Taiba’s terror script in hailing Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

“First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all,” MEA Spokesman Gopal Baglay said in a strongly worded tweet.

He was referring to Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks that Wani’s sacrifice was a “testimony” of his and his generation’s “resolve” against “Indian atrocities”.

“Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations against Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve,” Pakistan army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had on Saturday quoted Gen Bajwa as saying on Twitter.

Wani was killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8, 2016. His death triggered months of violent street protests in Kashmir that left 100 people, most of them civilians, dead.

“The blood rendered by Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” Sharif had said.

According to Dunya News, Sharif reiterated that Pakistan remains shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and will continue their political, diplomatic and moral support in their right to self-determination.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised Wani.

Last year, India had criticised Sharif calling Wani a “martyr”.

Sharif had also announced at the time that Pakistan will observe July 19 as Black Day to express their solidarity with the people of Kashmir.