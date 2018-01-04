India must change their foreign policy

“Pakistan has given us nothing except lies and deceit,” said US President Donald Trump but surprisingly he realised now though Osama was hunted and killed by his predecessor Obama during his tenure. United States is a dumb nation ruled by a joker and even American citizens have no faith on their President. US is equally responsible for Pakistan’s ill-deeds. US supports Pakistan due to their vested interest as they themselves don’t want peace in the subcontinent so that they can sell arms produced in their country here.

India needs to change their foreign policy and the friend of a foe should also be considered as an enemy. We must boycott goods manufactured in US and depend on our own country for all our requirements. We have the resources but the encouragement is missing. When a nation becomes self sufficient, we need not depend on anybody and Prime Minister Modi should now take an anti-view on US to teach them a lesson!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)