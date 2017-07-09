India and Pakistan should live peacefully

If India and Pakistan work together with cooperation then both nations can progress and everlasting peace can be achieved. The efforts of world leaders should be directed towards such a goal. Progressive forces in the world must help Pakistan to come out of the clutches of regressive and destructive forces.

Indian Muslims are well educated and competent but they must shed their differences to restore peace and achieve progress. They must work for good “taleem”and “hunar” and promote various forms of arts including music and cinema. Indian Muslims possess considerable talent. They must be brought into mainstream society.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)