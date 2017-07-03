India vs West Indies: Kohli questions team’s ‘shot selection’ in 4th ODI

India skipper Virat Kohli has blamed team’s wrong shot selection for the 11-run loss against West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

After West Indies eked out 189 for nine wickets off their 50 overs, India failed to counter West Indies’ bowling attack and were eventually bundled out for 178 in 49.4 overs.

“We bowled really well to restrict them to 189,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Kohli as saying after the match.

“Our shot selection wasn’t up to the mark, losing crucial wickets at crucial stages. You’ve got to keep up the momentum through the game. Credit to the West Indies bowlers, they created those dot balls that induced those mistakes.”

The 28-year-old asserted that it was one of those instances where the team faltered with the bat and called on his team to put that behind and concentrate on the last game.

“The pitch felt a bit two-paced, apart from that I don’t think there was anything else in the pitch. We faltered with the bat and that can happen in this game. We just have to put this behind us and come back fresh for the next game,” he said.

It was skipper Jason Holder whose five-wicket haul sealed the crucial win for the hosts and kept them alive in the series heading into the fifth and final match.

He dismissed Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the space of just four balls to finish with the figures of five for 27, his best-ever ODI figures as India folded for 178.

For India, Ajinkya Rahane (60 off 91 balls) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (54 off 114 balls) were the only players who provided their side with some fight back.

India, who are still holding a 2-1 lead in the ongoing ODI series following their comprehensive wins of 105 and 93 runs in the second and third match respectively, will play the series-decider on July 6 in Sabina Park, Jamaica.