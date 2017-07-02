Indian boxers continue to shine in Asian Youth C’ships

Indian boxers continued to produce commanding performances and four of them advanced to the quarterfinals on the second day of the Asian Youth Championships here.

Sudeep Kumar (52kg), Ankit Kumar (60kg), Naveen Boora (69kg) and Mohammed Etash Khan (56kg) won their respective opening bouts to enter the last-eight stage.

Sudeep was the first to take the ring and he was up against Iraq’s Eskander Yahya Husham. The Indian was expected to win and he did so without any trouble, fetching a unanimous verdict in his favour.

Next up for him is Japan’s Nakagaki Ryutaro, who got the better of Sri Lankan Kudavithanage Lasindu in his first-round clash.

Ankit registered a similarly comfortable win over Indonesia’s Midhun Reza to enter the quarterfinal. Awaiting him tomorrow is Kyrgyzstan’s Egenberdi Uulu Adilet, who got a first round bye.

Naveen defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Yryskulov Erzhan to set up a clash with Huang Rui of China. Rui also got an opening-round bye.

The experienced Etash, who has competed in the World Youth Championships as well, sailed past Mongolia’s Tsagaanbaatar Munkhbaatar in his first round contest.

The continental showpiece features 120 boxers from 23 countries of the region.

India had won four medals — three silver and a bronze — in the previous edition of the tournament.