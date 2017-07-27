Indian eves confident ahead of Malaysia matches

The Indian women’s football team is confident of a good show against Malaysia in the two international friendlies scheduled on July 29 and 31.

The two matches have arranged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to provide more exposure to the women’s team.

Head Coach Maymol Rocky, the first-ever woman coach of a senior national team informed that the entire squad is “looking forward to the two matches.”

“The two matches will provide the girls valuable match experience which will help them in the future. An international match adds to your confidence and the entire squad is looking forward to it,” she said.

“I need to thank the AIFF for the two International Friendlies. Women’s football in India has been on a high with the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League being a huge hit earlier this year,” she added.

“That has added to the confidence of the girls as well.”

Striker Bala Devi, who has been declared the Captain rated Malaysia as a “strong opponent.”

“They are a strong team. But we need to play better than them, and we will try our best,” she stated.

“We have practiced very hard and are raring to go.”

“It’s nice to be training under Maymol-Madam. Though there is always that comfort level with her, she has always been a hard taskmaster. But we are not complaining as we understand that she wants us to be better players.”

“The two matches will help us immensely and I need to thank the AIFF for providing us such an exposure tour,” she added. Meanwhile, Ashalata Devi has been named the vice- captain.