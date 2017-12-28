Ineffective planning responsible for Metro traffic chaos

The Metro rail project was announced by the state government with an objective to provide better commuting facilities to commuters. However, citizens are facing huge inconvenience due to rising traffic jams witnessed at Western Express Highway and New Link Road. Often commuters have to spend two hours while travelling from Dahisar to Andheri due to massive traffic jams witnessed on roads due to the ongoing Metro construction work. Thus, Mumbaikars won’t get any respite from traffic jams until the conclusion of the work. The width of both Western Express Way and New Link Road has reduced after barricading the area where pillars are being laid for the Metro project.

Vehicles are being parked on the left side of these roads thereby disrupting the smooth movement of vehicular traffic. Few months back, the Mumbai Traffic Police had installed signboards on roads asking people to refrain from parking their vehicles where the metro construction work is happening. Despite this, motorists flout traffic rules and park their vehicles which cause massive traffic jam on roads.