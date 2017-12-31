Inhuman step of Pakistan

It refers to your esteemed daily front page (Is Kulbhushan another Sarabjit in making?). It was really inhuman and merciless step by Pakistan as they did not allow Indian commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his mother and wife freely. There was the glass barrier necessitated while meeting and he was separated by a glass screen.

We all friends, neighbours and well-wishers of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, were relieved to see him “looking fit and fine” during his interaction with his family in Islamabad on Monday. We are happy to learn he is mentally sound and in good physical health. We have decided to stand up and continue the campaign for his release, and until he is brought back to India it will continue. We are fully with the Jadhav family in their hour of crisis. We request the Indian government to deal with the issue with every possible effort.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)