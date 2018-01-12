INS Nirbhik, Nirghat decommissioned

The Indian Naval Ships Nirbhik and Nirghat have been decommissioned at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, after a glorious 30 and 28 years respectively in the service of the nation.

The ceremony involved traditional lowering of the ensign and commissioning pendants with the playing of ‘Last Post.’

These ships are manned by a crew of 70 sailors and seven officers. Their four gas turbine engines make them fast and achieve speeds close to 40 Knots. The weapon package of four Surface to Surface missile, medium range AK 176 gun and close range AK 630 in addition to small calibre guns packs a lethal punch.

During their service over almost three decades, these ships have participated in numerous operations including Operations Parakram and Vijay.

These ships of Killer squadron are inheritors of a proud legacy as their original avatars were flag bearers of the naval offensive action on Karachi Harbour during Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Nirbhik and Nirghat in their new avatars were commissioned at Poti, erstwhile USSR on 21 Dec 1987 and 15 Dec 1989 respectively.

Nirbhik and Nirghat were forward deployed off Gujarat on numerous occasions for patrolling Cdr Anand Mukundan and Cdr Mohammed Ikram were last Commanding Officers to helm INS Nirbhik and INS Nirghat respectively.

The Chief Guest for the ceremony was Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet Rear Admiral RB Pandit, who had commanded Nirghat earlier.

Cdr V R Naphade, (Retd) and Commodore S Mampully, (Retd), the commissioning Commanding Officers of Nirbhik and Nirghat respectively were the Guests of Honour.