Insensitive netizens

Common citizens are finding it difficult to get full nourishment because of spiralling vegetable prices. According to the economists the prices shoot up when the demand is more than the supply of the commodity. Every monsoon some food ingredient vanishes from the market and makes life difficult for the homemaker. The scarcity of the item because of bad monsoon, is taken advantage of by the traders for hoarding and so empty the pockets of the people. The increase in prices of necessary ingredients is a source of anxiety. But the picture on social media is that the internet is being used to make sarcastic jokes about this problem. It is assumed that the people using the media are educated and cultured.

Social worker Anna Hazare’s movement was promoted by these people nation-wide. But if netizens have become insensitive and are seen making fun of this situation, why should they be called responsible citizens of the democratic nation? It would be an exaggeration to say that they are aware of their responsibility towards the nation and society. Because the sensitivity about the problems have been dulled by adulation of luxury.

Rahul Lokhande

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)