Instill discipline among citizens

Today our country is suffering from an extreme lack of discipline among general masses, organisations like Bajrang dal and the “gau rakshaks”. I had observed how dal was harassing an imam of the mosque. The government seems to privately relish such obnoxious incidents that bring a bad name to the country. The need of the hour is to instill discipline in the citizens for good social and material progress.

The government must create a national selection board (UPSC can do this) to select suitable boys and girls after 10 plus 2 and graduation and induct them into good national service scheme. During this period aptitude of trainees must be assessed. The major cause for corruption in the country is due to the unholy nexus between politicians and bureaucrats. Lalu Prasad Yadav may go to jail for some time but the properties will remain with the family because of his connections with bureaucrats.

The divisive policies of the incumbent government for political gains is harmful for the nation. Unfortunately, no one pays attention to such things. Unless you are disciplined, well trained, have good character, you can’t promote lasting national development.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)