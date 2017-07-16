Invoice uploading facility to be available on GSTN portal from July 24

Businesses can start uploading their sale and purchase invoices generated post July 1 on the GSTN portal from July 24, a top company official said.

The Goods and Services Tax has kicked in from July 1 and so far, the GST Network, the company handling the IT backbone for new tax regime, has been facilitating registration of businesses.

“We plan to launch the invoice upload utility on the portal on July 24 so that businesses can come forward and start uploading the invoices on a daily or weekly basis to avoid month-end rush,” GSTN Chairman Navin Kumar said.

Generating invoices for dealings above Rs 200 and keeping invoice records in serial number even if maintained manually, are pre-requisites for claiming input tax credit under the GST regime.

The GSTN had last month launched an offline Excel format for businesses to keep their invoice records and from July 24 this Excel sheet can be uploaded on the portal.

Kumar said GSTN would put up a video on its portal to assist businesses in uploading invoices. Besides, a call centre help desk has been set up to assist taxpayers regarding any query they might have about the new tax regime.

“We have been reaching out to trade and industry associations telling them that those who have about 10,000 invoices a day, they should upload it on GSTN portal on a daily/weekly basis to avoid last moment rush,” Kumar said.

So far, over 69 lakh excise, VAT and Service Tax assessees have migrated to the GSTN portal and nearly five lakh new registrations have happened under GST.