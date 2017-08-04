ISL 2017: Atletico de Kolkata rope in Spurs legend Robbie Keane

In their quest to lift the Indian Super League (ISL) title for the third time, two-time champions Atletico de Kolkata announced the signing of Irish football legend Robert David “Robbie” Keane for the upcoming season.

Keane, who has been a prolific scorer playing for Republic of Ireland with 146 International appearances scoring 68 goals, will be strengthening the new look ATK side.

“As a football fan I am eagerly looking forward to some Irish magic touch on the field when Robbie plays his first game in our colours. His envious record as a centre forward while playing for his country Ireland, English Premier League Clubs or Major League Soccer teams is known to all football fans. I am sure it will be a great association and a learning curve for our entire team ATK, said Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Principal Owner, ATK.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments. At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me. To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hardwork I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017-2018 season.”

Ecstatic to join ATK, Robbie Keane said,”His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team. I am sure ATK’s striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side. I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL.”

Keane has been Ireland’s top scorer at the 2002 FIFA World Cup and also represented his country at UEFA Euro 2012 followed by Euro 2016. Robbie has been one of the legends of English Premier League football, leaving his legacy with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Major League Soccer team Los Angeles Galaxy. A talented, quick, and agile player, Keane is a versatile forward, capable of playing anywhere along the front line always searching to net those memorable goals.