Israel is India’s true friend

The citizens of India will realise how many ways Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel trip has been beneficial to the nation. How should a true friend be? It could be answered as like Israel. This answer comes automatically on our lips. It is a very tiny country but it has a very great reputation, and given a lot of respect in the world community. Israel is the country we think of when we talk about how to handle one’s enemy. India needs a true friend to help it develop and also teach its enemies a lesson. Having a large number of such friends would be a strong answer to the enemy. India will like to have friendly relations with many countries. This is what we are able to understand from our foreign policy. So while going around the world we shall meet both good and bad and it is important to recognise who is good for India and who is not.

Jayesh Rane

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)