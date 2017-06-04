Issue of cow protection being politicised, claims Bhaiyyaji Joshi

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday claimed that the cow protection issue was being politicised and turned into a sensitive one.

“Currently in the country, unfortunately, the issue of cow protection is being politicised and deliberately made sensitive and conflicting and this act is a social sin,” he said addressing the valedictory function of the RSS’s first and second year cadre training camp here.

According to Joshi, who is the Sahakaryavah of RSS, “cow protection is not against any religion or any particular community”.

“Since ancient time, cow has been the medium of agriculture and economic growth for the agrarian community in the country,” he said.

He also emphasised that the Sangh believes in dialogue and not in conflict.

“We think that with the help of dialogue, cooperation, the issues can be sorted out, rather than conflict,” he said.

While incidents of ‘Go-rakshaks’ indulging in violence have been reported from several parts of the country, the issue of beef ban came to fore once again recently with Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.