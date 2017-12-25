I’ve been drunk everyday since I was 18: Ricky Gervais

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais says he has not been sober for even a day since he turned 18.

“I was sober for 18 years – the first 18 years of my life. And I have been drunk every day since. There has not been a day when I haven’t had a drink,” the 56-year-old actor told DailyStar newspaper.

Gervais said his love for drinking has often landed him in trouble and he had had a number of embarrassing moments. But nothing could deter him from some indulgence.

He added, “I got fat for 15 years from 30 to 45, then I started to get fit. I didn’t want to give up any food or drink so I worked out.

“Now, because I am old, weak and my bones hurt, I cannot work out hard enough to burn off the calories I eat at night.