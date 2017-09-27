Jaitley to derail BJP

BJP leader and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha launched a scathing attack against incumbent Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his failure to take Indian economy forward. Sinha held Jaitley responsible for the sluggish growth of nation’s economy. He questioned the Modi government’s demonetisation campaign which had adversely affected economic growth. In an article published in an English daily Sinha mentioned, “I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the finance minister has made of the economy. I am also convinced that what I am going to say reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear.” He said that the government has instilled fear in the minds of people as often we hear about income tax raids being conducted in several regions of the country. Sinha said that Indian economy won’t recover till 2019. According to him, the government had implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a haste and should have done the ground work first. He said GST should have been implemented in October instead of July.

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP said, “Uddhav Thackeray had raised his voice against demonetisation but he was severely criticised. Whatever he has said is being stated now by Yashwant Sinha. Nobody has raised this issue in the Parliament. Forty lakh people have rendered unemployed due to demonetisation and 150 people have lost their lives. This is a murder of democracy.”