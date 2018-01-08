James France wins ‘Best Actor’ for ‘The Disaster Artist’

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards made sure that it was not a ‘disaster’ for actor James Franco.

The ‘127 hours’ star took home the Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy’ for his performance as Tommy Wiseau in ‘The Disaster Artist’.

Franco brought up the enigmatic movie maker Tommy Wiseau to the stage when he won the award-and even did an impression of the latter.

“This was billed as a movie about making the best worst movie ever made but, in fact it’s a story of friendship. This year I learned from friends and collaborators,” began Franco.

Franco, who also directed the film, said he was very happy to share the moment with Wiseau, and also thanked his cast and crew, including Seth Rogen and his brother.

Franco noted, “I love [Dave] more than anything, thanks to my mother for giving him to me.”

The actor beat out all the A-list nominees, which includef Hugh Jackman for ‘The Greatest Showman’, Ansel Elgort for ‘Baby Driver’, Steve Carell for ‘Battle of the Sexes’ and Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Get Out’.