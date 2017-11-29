James Franco to star and produce an ‘X-Men’ spin-off

James Franco has confirmed that he is attached to an “X-Men” property, both as an actor and a producer.

Rumours are rife that Fox Studios has been working on a Marvel Comics movie based on Multiple Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Without revealing much, Franco said, “I do have a superhero that I am developing. I don’t know how much I can say. But I will say I am producing and performing in it.

“It’s early stages. I think probably what I can say is, like anything, there’s a need to develop more.”

The actor, who has started a production company with actor brother Dave Franco, said he is impressed the way the “X-Men” franchise has churned out spin-offs such as “Logan” and “Deadpool”.

“Our bottom line MO is, how can we push this into new ground? A little bit, but still make it entertaining? (But) what I love about what Simon Kinberg and Fox and the X-Men people have done with ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ – it took a while to get there, maybe 10 years – but they are going to go hard.

“And we’re going to take this superhero thing and really just push it into a new genre. So we’re working with Simon Kinberg on an ‘X-Men’ property,” he said.