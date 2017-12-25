Jamie Lynn Spears is expecting her second child

Britney Spears’ little sister, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie Watson.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Watson and nine-year-old daughter, Maddie, and wrote alongside, “Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone.sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.”

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.”

She continued, “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I [CAN’T] wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally.”

