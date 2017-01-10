Jawan Tej Bahadur proved himself as real ‘Bahadur’

The videos uncover the miserable state of affairs in the Armed Force and the hardships our soldiers face every day due to the “corrupt practices” of their own officers. Army or paramilitary jawans usually don’t speak against seniors fearing strict action against them. However, Jawan Tej Bahadur of 29 battalion showed courage, may be because of his anxiety, to talk about that humiliation without caring about the penalties. Nowadays, Jawans are being used as political tools especially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters for everything. Everything which goes wrong by government decision was compared with jawans suffering on the borders and if somebody raises their voice, they silence them with jawans’ example. However, this video of Tej Bahadur says many untold stories. It exposes the condition of jawans. The video of Bahadur presents a different picture. Half-baked chapatis and uneatable daal are what the jawans get in their lunch. One chapati with tea in the breakfast, in an extreme climate, they have to sustain on this low quality and insufficient food.

The Jawan also said that he may face dire consequences by his seniors for exposing the truth but he was not mush worried for himself. In fact, the videos, that have gone viral, may discourage young aspirants from joining the armed force. Nobody can say anything. If they complain, action will be taken against them. Many jawans have left the force because of this. There is ample truth in the video. Nobody can deny the fact told in the video. Justice should be done to the jawans. This incident is definitely happening in BSF and other forces. It is nothing new, of course the digital nation now enable people to share such heinous crime in open. Corruption and demoralization goes hand in hand. Particularly, the top brasses used to eat away all privileges meant for jawans, even rations. Earlier, officers were not entitled for free ration, they incorporated the same in their favour. Corruption is rampant in defence forces. Particularly, these officers pose themselves like British used to behave with Indian soldiers and citizens. The video suggests that our jawans are not just exposed to the security threat from across the border and the elements, but are also subjected to humiliation and insult when it comes to their daily meals which are both substandard and insufficient. In fact, they even sleep empty stomach at times, the video reveals.

Neither the media, nor any minister tries to take a note on how are we going through this (harsh weather). Our conditions are still worst. (humare halat wahi bad se badtar hain). After this, I will send three videos that will show how our officials are mistreating us. We do not want to blame any government, because they give everything we need, but our senior officials sell everything (for their own profit),” Bahadur was seen saying in the video. Repeating that he is not blaming the government as food and other amenities are being supplied, Yadav further asserted that their rations are sold in the market, calling for a probe into the situation. He also requested Prime Minister to look into the matter. He was very well prepared for the consequences that he was going to face, but still he was expressing his concern for jawans.

To cover up entire saga, a senior BSF official passed a statement to media stating that, Yadav was given four major punishments in the past and issued admonishments for alleged violation of discipline. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered an enquiry after being told that the troops are served bad quality food and sometimes they even go hungry. In three different videos, clocking over 4-minutes and released online is very shameful for the country to treat its soldiers with sheer neglect. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday rejected claims and clarified that even though conditions for soldiers were tough they were provided with regular rations while asserting that the jawan in particular had a troubled past. The armed forces should integrate and voice their concerns. Yadav began his fight and hoping that his colleagues will also join him in future. Army’s senior officers march on jawans’ stomach. Every corrupt officer should be held accountable and should be made to repay every single rupee they had stolen. The generals should ensure measures and regular and random checks be put in place. Audits of the supplies should be there and direct soldiers should be asked for what they are getting.

There should be no recrimination against Tej Bahadur Yadav. If anything, he should be promoted to root out corruption or put in vigilance department of the army. However, the force has already ordered a probe in this case. Yadav who joined the force in 1996, has applied for voluntary retirement. He shouldn’t be harmed or framed in ‘forged’ charges and if anyway, he will be charged no one will dare to join the armed forces.

BSF was raised after the India-Pakistan war of 1965. Before 1965 Indian border with Pakistan was guarded by the State Armed Police Battalion. During the war of 1965, Pakistan attacked on Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet on 9 April, 1965 in Kutch. It exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression due to which the Government of India felt that Indian Border would be more protected if it is under a control of a centralized force rather than a distributed force. Therefore, BSF was born on 1st December 1965 with motto “Duty unto Death”.

