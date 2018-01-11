Jennifer Lopez to guest star on ‘Will and Grace’

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been roped in to feature as a guest star on the popular sitcom “Will and Grace”.

The 48-year-old artiste will appear in one episode of the revived comedy show as both herself and her “Shades of Blue” character detective Harlee Santos, Variety reported.

The airing date of the episode is yet to be announced.

The show, which had its original run from 1998-2006, was rebooted last year.

The ABC’s revival series has been renewed for a 13- episode second season.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes will reprise their roles.